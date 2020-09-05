After making fabric masks during confinement, French fashion has set itself the goal of relocating its production.

In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, in early spring 2020, many French brands had responded to the call from health establishments. Their challenge: to make fabric masks for nursing staff.

Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Saint-Laurent, Noyoco, Chantal Thomass or Saint James had then mobilized their couturiers to tackle the task. “The textile industry and the clothing industry have joined forces”, estimates Chantal Malingrey, director of the trade show “Made in France – Première Vision”, which was held on September 1 and 2, in Paris.

But this adventure led by Marc Pradal, president of the French Fashion and Clothing Union, was hanging by a thread and could have turned into a fiasco. “We had great demand and we produced up to 10 million masks per day in France, which is amazing, and the demand came to a halt at the beginning of June., he explains. We ended up with stocks on our hands. But in recent days, with the announcement of the mandatory wearing of masks in companies, we have, again, some requests. ”

These famous masks have transformed Mickaël Marasse’s solidarity enterprise. Its clothing workshop in Perpignan employs women from the gypsy community. “There was a huge need since we were unable to import masks, everyone knows the story. We took the risk of hiring 40 job seekers and we bought machines en masse. benefiting from public orders. The previous year, we were only six employees. It would have taken 10 years to do all that, I think. ”

During the confinement, with the supply difficulties, the professionals clicked. “This crisis has raised awareness of the importance of relocating and to master our industrial tool “, assures Chantal Malingrey. And this is true with Balzac, for example.

We have always had it manufactured in the European Union, and we always try to be closer. We want to relocate our swimwear production to France.Marie-Emmanuelle Demoures, director of the offer at Balzacto franceinfo

“We worked a lot with Portugal because they accepted to make very small quantities, 10, 20 or 30 pieces, when we started in 2014, justifies Marie-Emmanuelle Demoures, director of the offer for the company. MBut now, in France, we have understood this need to be flexible on quantities. We restock based on sales and we don’t overproduce. ”

Currently, the fashion industry employs 135,000 people in France.