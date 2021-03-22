Mario Marcel, president of the Central Bank of Chile. Central Bank of Chile

The Chilean economy had been scratched since before covid-19. In October 2019, the social crisis that exploded in Chile had an important impact: it increased uncertainty and there were commercial activities that had to close. In March 2020, the pandemic began and produced an indirect impact through the world economy and another direct product of the confinement. “So, we have had three shocks important in a space of 18 months ”, explains the president of the Chilean Central Bank, Mario Marcel (Santiago de Chile, 1959), a renowned economist and academic who was Director of Budgets in the Government of Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006). “These three shocks they are quite unusual ”, adds the leader of the autonomous body, which he has led since 2016.

Ask. Why are they unusual?

Answer. Economists are used to studying business cycles as something that has a gradual development and where, normally, the financial sector plays an important role. In this case, on the other hand, we had the abrupt stoppage of many economic activities and the financial sector was not at the origin of the crisis. On the contrary: the financial sector has helped Chile contain the crisis. It is, therefore, a very different scenario than usual.

P. What have been the responses?

R. The response from public policies and economic policies, in particular, has also been exceptional. As the Central Bank, since November 2019 we have applied more than 20 measures to facilitate the adjustment of the markets and prevent episodes of instability from being generated and, on the other hand, adjust the monetary policy to a much more expansionary orientation than what we have had in no other previous recessive episode in Chile. We have innovated a lot in the applied instruments. Therefore, it has been an unusual response in its scope, its dimensions, its content and, to a large extent, its duration.

P. What are the dimensions of the measurements?

R. Regarding only liquidity measures, unconventional monetary policy measures, including the Conditional Credit Facility to Increase Loans (FCIC) –in versions one and two, because we are entering three– already asset purchase programs, we are talking about more than 20% of the product. It is an important effort that is added to the conventional monetary policy that led us to reduce the monetary policy rate by 125 basis points and leave it at its technical minimum.

P. Already for almost a year …

R. We are about to turn one year with the rate at 0.5%. Within Latin America, we were the first to take it to its technical minimum.

P. Why do you consider that the instruments applied have been innovative?

R. If we take the 2008-2009 international financial crisis as a reference, the Central Bank provided rather short-term liquidity and without further conditionality, hoping that the banking system would transmit this liquidity to the economy. In this case, on the other hand, the instruments that we have used have been of a longer horizon – the FCIC, for example, has a perspective of four years with respect to the date on which it began – and, at the same time, liquidity has been delivered conditioned on the credit behavior of banks. Unlike what happened in 2008-2009, we have not simply assumed that liquidity is going to be transferred to the economy, but rather we have included it as a condition for access to these funds at a minimum rate. We have relied on the credibility of the bank in a degree of coordination with the Executive to complement instruments, which has also been greater than usual.

P. In the course of the crisis, there was also a constitutional reform to give tools to the Central Bank …

R. As the Central Bank, we have not only used all the possibilities we have in macro policies, but we have also taken some measures to generate more policy space for what may be needed in the future. In the middle of last year, in effect, the constitutional reform was approved that allows the Central Bank to buy public bonds in the secondary market to face risk situations for financial stability. Recently, we started a program to replenish and increase international reserves to prepare for when we exit the flexible credit line of the Monetary Fund and to be protected against episodes of restrictions in access to international liquidity.

P. You were the one who installed the fiscal rule in Chile in the 2000s, based on the structural balance. How important has it been in dealing with this crisis, two decades later?

R. Chile has been applying certain macro policy frameworks that consist of accumulating slack during periods of abundance in order to be able to use them in periods of tightness. In this episode, perhaps much more than in previous episodes, this second part has been shown. For a long time there was talk of the importance of prudence and preparing for more negative times and now, that we have been in a very negative scenario, we have been able to use a good part of the policy space that we have generated over time. For a long time it seemed like something theoretical and somewhat orthodoxy, but today is when we have seen its value. Other countries have not had this possibility, either because they did not accumulate slack at the time, because this crisis caught them more indebted or because the central banks had not generated an anchoring of expectations like the one we have had in Chile.

P. What has this fiscal policy made possible?

R. Fiscal policy is applied by the Government, but what is interesting in this period is that the fiscal rule, which is based on this structural balance measure, has not only allowed the automatic stabilizers of the budget to operate – not to cut spending when fiscal revenues They are falling, because the economy is weaker – but it has made it possible to take measures that have increased the expansiveness of monetary policy. This has meant increases in the structural deficit and public debt, but from fairly low debt levels in international comparison.

P. What is the expectation of economic recovery in Chile?

R. First we have to be clear about where we stand today. The initial impact of the crisis by covid-19 meant a drop in activity of the order of 13% in real terms in the second quarter of 2020. This drop stopped in June or July, began to recover, and in the third and fourth quarters accumulated a recovery of the order of 12%. This means that this crisis has been very brutal in the immediate term, but also relatively short in comparison with past recessions, because the recovery started quite early. Even so, it will still take us until the beginning of 2022 to close the activity gap. According to the projections of the Central Bank of last December, the Chilean economy will grow between 5.5% and 6.5% in 2021. This has been reinforced by the progress made by the vaccination program and because the external conditions for Chile have been improving. Obviously, this should not lead us to minimize the magnitude of the shocks we have faced or the risks that are still present.

P. To what extent can the economic recovery be affected by the constitutional process opened in Chile?

R. The development of a new Constitution, which will be drawn up by a convention of representatives elected by the citizens, which will then be submitted to a plebiscite in 2022, is the answer that the political system found to the social crisis. Obviously, when it happened it was not anticipated that we would have shocks additional products of the health crisis, but there is an important relationship between both episodes: the responses we have given in Chile to the covid-19 crisis have relied heavily on institutions. From the vaccination campaign to the ability of the Central Bank’s economic policy to make timely decisions. In this period, the institutions in Chile have helped to face a very complex situation. In this framework, the constitutional discussion in Chile is an opportunity, rather than a risk.

P. In what sense?

R. Other countries will not have the option of updating their institutional framework to the challenges they face today and the demands of society, after such a critical episode as the pandemic. If in this constitutional exercise it helps to update, modernize and strengthen the institutions, it could end up being a quite positive contribution to Chile’s forward projections and to the challenges that it will face, which are not minor.

P. Even if you want to discuss the autonomy of the Central Bank, as some sectors of the left have proposed?

R. It is not convenient that those of us who currently direct the Central Bank are proposing positions, because to a large extent we are an interested party. In due course, if we are invited, we can provide background information as we have done in other legal or constitutional reforms.

