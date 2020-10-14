Oslo: Norway is the first country in the world which has announced to provide the Corona vaccine free of cost to its citizens. The Norwegian government said, ‘The corona vaccine will be given to all countrymen absolutely free and in this way our country will become part of the national immunization program.’

Norway is a European country, but not a member of the European Union. The government here says that by August next year, the vaccine against Corona will be acquired through negotiations with EU pharma companies.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a statement, “We want to deliver a safe and effective corona vaccine to as many people as possible. That is why the vaccine will be absolutely free.”

Where will Norway buy the vaccine

Sweden is a member of the European Union and is a neighbor of Norway. Sweden will buy more vaccines and then sell them to Norway. “The European Union has so far entered into agreements with three different vaccine manufacturers and is negotiating agreements with several other manufacturers. Norway has signed the Resale Agreement with Sweden,” the government said in a statement.

Corona virus status in Norway

The condition of corona infection in Norway is much better than in other European countries. According to the Worldometer, Norway is ranked 92nd in the world in terms of corona infection. When it comes to European countries, Norway is ranked 29th. In countries like Russia, Spain, France, Britain, Germany, the situation is quite bad.

A total of 15,793 people have been infected with the Corona virus so far in Norway. Of these, 11,863 people have also emerged from the disease. Treatment of 3,653 infectives is underway. However, a total of 277 people have lost their lives here.

