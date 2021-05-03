This country is taking an unprecedented measure to confront Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health in Singapore stated that it had asked hospitals to postpone unnecessary surgeries until further notice, in an attempt to increase the potential capacity to deal with “Covid-19” patients.

These measures, which include, among other things, restricting emergency room visits to critical cases or other emergencies and encouraging telephone consultations instead of direct visits to patients, amid an increase in injuries in

The country was among the most successful in the world at containing the virus, according to Bloomberg News.

The city-state witnessed its first death due to complications from “Covid-19” within approximately two months at the beginning of the week. An 88-year-old Singaporean woman, with a history of cancer and heart disease, died on Saturday after she received treatment at Tan Tuk Seng Hospital, where a strain that had infected more than 30 people since last week was identified.

The strain is the first in Singapore to be hospitalized and increases fears that the country’s hard-won success is faltering, threatening efforts to open a long-awaited travel bubble with Hong Kong and host future summits such as the Forum.

World Economic and Shangri Dialogue no.

Singapore had a total of more than 61,200 cases of “Covid-19”, and more than 54 thousand and 500 of them lived in the dormitories of migrant workers.

The country recorded 16 new cases of Coronavirus in the local community on Thursday, which is the best daily toll since July 11 and ten more infections today, Monday, according to the Ministry of Health data.