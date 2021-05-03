Denmark announced, today, Monday, that it will not use the “Johnson & Johnson” vaccine in its national vaccination campaign against Covid-19, citing concerns of serious side effects, including blood clots.

A statement by the Danish health authorities stated that “they have concluded that the benefits of using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 do not outweigh the risks of causing possible side effects … among those who receive it.”

“Therefore, the Danish health authorities will continue the large-scale Danish vaccination program against Covid-19 without the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19,” the statement continued.