From Portugal’s Douro region to California’s Napa Valley, there are many destinations around the world celebrated for their stunning scenery, temperate climates and delicious wines. But one country has just triumphed over all others in the Decanter World Wine Awards 2023the world’s largest and most established wine competition, now in its 20th year.

It was a victory for the New World as 10 Australian wines were named Best in Show, more than any other country. Well-known brands Penfolds and Jacob’s Creek were represented, while Western Australia’s Margaret River region had two winning reds and one white. McLaren Vale of South Australia had two first-class reds.

The traditional wine producing countries, France and Spain, had eight Best in Show medals each. The best champagne was a non-vintage Grand Cru Blanc De Blancs Brut, while the best Bordeaux came from Château Fayat and Château De Rochemorin. And if you’re interested in sherry, Harveys 30 Years Amontillado and Lustau’s 30 Years Oloroso are the best.

Italy had seven Best in Shows – all reds from Tuscany and Piedmont – while Portugal (three Best in Shows) – stood out in Porto and Madeira.

Argentine Malbecs and German Rieslings were awarded two Best in Shows each, and there were two Best in Shows for Greece and South Africa.

An Austrian Muskat, a Chilean red, a Serbian Grašac, an English sparkling wine and Pinot Noirs from Oregon and New Zealand were the other 2023 winners.

Around 74,000 bottles of wine – four per entry – were shipped from around 60 countries to London’s historic Royal Docks for this year’s judging. Some 240 experts from around the world gathered in April to taste 80 to 90 wines a day, feasting on oatmeal cakes and water biscuits between tastings.

Sarah-Jane Evans, co-chair of the awards since 2019, said the judges are all regional experts whose palates have been shaped by a variety of global cuisines.

By tasting, “What you really want to do is tell people, does it smell good? It’s floral or whatever,” she explains. Leather or tobacco are popular descriptions of Western European tasters. “So you want to describe in one way or another how it feels in the mouth” – this could be “particular characteristics of lemon and passion fruit”, for example.

The growing diversity of judges is a strength of these large-scale awards. “We had our first Master of Wine from South Korea and she talks about black bean sauce as a flavor note, something I wouldn’t expect to use. And she has had some success, publishing tasting books with a different vocabulary.”























