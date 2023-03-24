He Governor of Nuevo LeonSamuel Garcia I affirm that the construction of the gigantic plant electric car manufacturing Tesla will give place to a salary increase from 20% to 25% for workers of the state, and stressed that the arrival of Elon Musk’s company will have several benefits, including improved wages.

During his speech at an event dedicated to the restructuring of transportation, García highlighted that a company like Tesla, with its business plan, has the potential to raise salaries in a short term.

The average income in Nuevo León, as specified, is 18 thousand pesos. The arrival of the Tesla factory, which has already launched vacancies, will raise that average in the entity.

“An investment of this type in a free market can significantly increase wages,” said García, noting that the most favored sectors will be industry and the automotive sector.

The governor of Nuevo León revealed that Tesla plans to complete the construction of its new Gigafactory in the region for this year 2023, as indicated by the electric vehicle company.

The state president explained that he has held talks with the director of the construction area, who shared details about the experience in building the Tesla plant in Shanghai, which was built in just nine months thanks to the implementation of triple work shifts.

“We estimate, this is not said by Tesla, that it could take between 14 and 16 months,” said the governor, referring to the construction of the plant.