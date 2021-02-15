Windows Latest has posted some interesting information that allows us to see what the new Windows 10 floating start menu might look like, and also some changes at the design and interface level, Among which we can highlight, without going any further, the rounded edges, a novelty about which we have already spoken previously, although it has not yet been officially implemented in Windows 10.

If you look closely at the attached image, you will notice that the floating Windows 10 start menu has things in common with the Windows 10X start menu, an important evolution of the well-known Microsoft operating system that, in principle, is designed to give life to ultralight and small format devices with double screens. I have attached the video where we can see it in action so that you have clearer those similarities. However, keep in mind that Windows 10X is designed for devices with a touch interface, and that is why it is easy to see some differentiating nuances.

This new Windows 10 floating start menu with rounded edges will be integrated into the next major update of that operating system. No, I’m not talking about the May semi-annual update, which will be a minor update, but the semi-annual update that will arrive at the end of this year, the Windows 10 21H2, also known as “Sun Valley”, and whose debut is expected in October or November.

Windows 10’s floating start menu is just the beginning: major changes

And so important. According to trusted sources, the “Sun Valley” update will bring very marked visual changes, so much so that it will have a “rejuvenating” effect on Windows 10. This means that we will not only see the new floating Windows 10 start menu, but we will also find other interesting news:

A more consistent implementation of the Fluent Design and WinUI design language.

Improved integration of the dark theme and legacy elements of the operating system.

Rounded corners in windows and other elements of Windows 10, including the action center.

Static mosaics.

Keep in mind that the attached image, where we see the new Windows 10 floating start menu, It is a representation created by Windows Latest based on the information leaked so far, and in the design that said menu has in its version for Windows 10X, which means that the final version could differ slightly.

If all goes according to plan, the “Sun Valley” update It will be finished in June of this year, and which means that it will enter the testing phase as soon as the summer begins, and that there will be a reasonable enough time to polish it before it begins to land in the general consumer sector.