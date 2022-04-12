Right now there are fourteen people in space: eleven aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and three more on the Chinese Tiangong. The four that make up the Axiom expedition will return to Earth in a few days, leaving their companions on long-term missions.

The recent flight contracted by Axiom Space has been presented as one more whim of millionaire adventurers. In fact, it is part of an ambitious project that in a few years should culminate in the first private space station.

Axiom’s first launch to build its own space enclave will be a module to be attached to the forward hatch of the ISS, between the European and Japanese laboratories. It has the shape of a metallic cylinder that, in turn, includes several mooring ports where other components will be added in the future. The expected release date is 2024.

This first element includes a small panoramic room, which will be installed at the nadir, that is, on the side always facing the Earth. The ISS already has a viewpoint – the cupola, Italian-made – in which astronauts spend much of their free time, watching the landscape parade below them. But the one Axiom is planning is much larger, with six-foot windows and hardly any frames to obstruct the view. It is an option clearly aimed at attracting future paying visitors. And the fact is that, whether we like it or not, this type of tourism exists and will become even more important in the coming years.

Interior of one of the cabins of the future Axiom orbital laboratory.

In 2025, the room module will be sent into space, which will increase the capacity of the complex to eight people. Its design, entrusted to the studio of Philippe Starck (yes, the same author of the lemon squeezer on display at MoMA) is very reminiscent of the decorations of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Each visitor has their own personal cubicle, with a window to the space, a reading light and an iPad that works as a small flat-screen TV.

The next two components are planned for 2026 and 2027. They are a laboratory equipped to carry out industrial tests in microgravity and a support tower for photoelectric panels to generate electricity. There is even talk of a small television studio where entertainment programs can be produced. The prize of a reality show called SpaceHero it is, precisely, a trip to the orbital segment of Axiom.

For the first few years, Axiom equipment will be powered by power generated by the ISS itself. The installation of the photocell tower will give it total autonomy in terms of communications services, life support, stabilization, docking of supply ships…

By then, some segments of the ISS will be more than thirty years old. And it is possible that Russia has withdrawn from the project, which would imply certain difficulties because some critical systems (propulsion and stabilization, for example) are in the Russian segments.

Photo provided by Axiom Space showing the crew of the Axiom 1 (Ax-1) Mission: from left to right, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, Commander Miguel López-Alegría, and Eytan Stibbe. Chris Gunn Axiom Space (Axiom Space EFE)

It is not clear what will happen to the ISS. Perhaps it will remain in service for a few more years or, depending on its condition, it may be decided to de-orbit it by making it fall into the Pacific. But by then, the private station will no longer need your services. It will be enough to unhook it from the rest and let it follow its own path through space. That is, at least, Axiom Space’s plan. And it seems like a solid plan: several of its managers and consultants not only come from NASA (such as Michael Díaz-Alegría himself, commander of this mission) but were involved in the original design of the ISS.

Since the 1950s there have been many more or less fanciful projects to create orbital stations. The difference is that this time it is already being built. The first contract is awarded to Thales-Alenia, a Franco-Italian company that has already manufactured several modules for the ISS, as well as communication satellites and resupply vehicles for the Space Station.

The first module elements will most likely be launched using Space X’s Falcon rockets. Some may be too big or heavy, and in that case European Ariane, heavy Falcons or even Space X’s as-yet-untested Starship could be used. Elon Musk.

