He New York criminal judge in charge of Donald Trump’s case asked this Thursday the prosecution and the defense to agree on a precise date for hold the trial, between February and March of next year.

The instruction means that the trial for the money paid by the former president to a porn star will take place in the middle of the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential race, in which Trump will seek to regain office.

Judge Juan Merchan said that once the date is set, all parties, including Trump, the favorite for the Republican nomination, should not schedule other events.

“He cannot accept any commitment to public events, no appearances,” Merchan told Manhattan state court, Trump did not appear in court.

Trump in court in New York.

Merchan’s comments came during the first hearing in the case since Trump was indicted last month on 34 counts of falsification of business records.

The judge said that once he makes a decision, Trump must appear in court virtually, to be notified.

Trump denied charges related to the refunds to his then-attorney Michael Cohen for payment of $130,000 to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors say the 2016 payments were intended to silence Daniels over the sexual relations she says she had with the former president years earlier.

Trump is the first former or sitting president of the United States to be charged with a crime.

The 76-year-old former president seeks to return to the White House in the November 2024 elections.

AFP