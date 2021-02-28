During this week it was revealed that a new project related to Avatar the last Airbender is on the way. It will be an animated film supported by Paramount Pictures, and it will be one of the first productions of the new Avatar Studio.

Everything to have exclusive content for the video on demand service Paramount + of ViacomCBS. But not only is this film planned, but more productions of the franchise are on the way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender gets a new movie

All thanks to the participation of Michael DiMartino Y Bryan konietzko, its creators, who are in charge of this new study. Because of that, speculation begins to run about what they might work on.

The series can be expanded in many possible ways. But best of all, there is material that already exists and can be put to use in the form of animated adaptations. Among this are some comics.

They are the ones that comprise the series of Avatar The Search, which in total are three. This series explores the world of the prince of the Fire nation following the events of The legend of aang.

It also reveals some of the mysteries that were left unsolved in the original animated series. It was published by Dark Horse Comics, and explore the search for Zuko for her mother. It also narrates some of the events of the past related to this region.

There’s a comic book story you can take advantage of

But it doesn’t just focus on this prince and his journey. Throughout its pages characters such as Aang, Katara, Sokka And till Azula.

The funny thing about these comics is that they were originally part of an animated movie. Years ago, Michael DiMartino Y Bryan konietzko they offered the project to Nickelodeon Many years ago.

At that time, those responsible for the channel did not approve it. But now it is a new era that is more competitive.

Something interesting about this story is that it would be a direct sequel to Avatar the last Airbender. It takes place after the end of this and the beginning of The Legend of Korra.

This is why it sheds some light on part of what happened at that time. Something that urges Paramount + it is exclusive content. So it cannot be ruled out that something like this is approved. But first we have to see what the new movie will be about.

