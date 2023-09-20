starfield It was going to be the most important launch of Microsoft in 2022. When it was ultimately delayed, the company explored deals with outside publishers such as Electronic Arts and Ubisoft to take to Game Pass greatest hits on the same day of their release and thus fill the void. A leaked internal email exchange from the Federal Trade Commission trial earlier this year shows exactly how much he valued Microsoft those agreements, giving us the best idea yet of how much it costs to ensure successes like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Grand Theft Auto V in the type subscription service Netflix.

“This is truly a disastrous situation for us, considering everything we have invested in content in the studios of our content fund of GP“, wrote Phil Spencer to his executive colleagues Xbox in a May 7 email.

He was referring to RPG open world sci-fi Bethesda, starfieldwhose delay at the time threatened to leave a 16-month gap in the exclusive first-part release schedule of Xboxjust two years into the life cycle of Xbox Series X/S.

Sarah Bond, vice president of gaming business development Microsoftresponded to the discussion later in the month with a breakdown of the major third-party games that were expected to arrive during 2022 and early 2023 and could have a big impact on Game Pass. These included from Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga until Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueincluding an analysis of how many hours each game was expected to be played in Game Passhow much it would cost to put the game on the service, and whether the proprietary publisher would be willing to make a deal.

Here’s the full list of estimates: Estimates vary considerably depending on the size of the release and whether it would be available the same day on the service.

lego star wars: $35 million dollars

Dying Light 2: $50 million dollars

Cities: Skylines 2: it is unknown

Red Dead Redemption 2: $5 million dollars per month

Dragon Ball: The Breakers: $20 million dollars

Just Dance: $5 million dollars

Return to Monkey Island: $5 million dollars

Wreckfest 2: $10-$14 million dollars

Baldur’s Gate 3: $5 million dollars

Gotham Knights: $50 million dollars

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: $100 million dollars

Suicide Squad: $250 million dollars

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: $300 million dollars

Mortal Kombat 1: $250 million dollars

Grand Theft Auto V: $12-$15 million dollars per month

blood runner: $5 million dollars

Net Crisis Glitch Busters: $5 million dollars

It is notable that some games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Suicide Squad they ended up being delayed (the latter doesn’t have a new release date yet). It is also curious to see that Baldur’s Gate 3one of the biggest games of 2023, was underestimated at just $5 million (it’s available now on PlayStation 5 but it was delayed Xbox due to version issues S Series).

Bond also points out that games like Suicide Squad and Mortal Kombat they probably wouldn’t come to Game Pass due to corporate turmoil at Warner Bros. after the merger with Discovery. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It also seemed to be off the table. Gotham Knights and Assassin’s Creed Mirage much more viable and profitable agreements were considered. And in fact, although it was not the same day, lego star wars finally came to Game Pass on December 1 of last year.

Companies like Activision (soon acquired by Microsoft) and sony have criticized simultaneous release deals with subscription services, arguing that they devalue games that sell for $70.

The maker of the million dollar has specifically stated that it will not carry hits like Spider-Man 2 to your competitor, PS Plusuntil years later to avoid cannibalizing sales, arguing that the economics are not sustainable for high-quality first-party exclusives.

Microsoft disagrees and promotes services like Game Pass as a way to introduce games to broader audiences, claiming that it actually increases how much subscribers spend on the platform. The email exchange between Spencer and Bond ends with a comment about what ultimately turned out to be the biggest game of 2022.

“Another option with the success factor around Elden Ring is to try to get all the games Dark Souls and make a push with [FromSoftware] and an additional offer of Elden Ring“Spencer wrote. “I like that idea,” Bond responded. “We will do it”.

It is not clear if Microsoft is still pursuing that deal.

Editor’s note: Microsoft thinks that everything can be solved with bills, and perhaps there are many things that are, but at the moment I have not seen results from Spencer’s strategies.