And it is not that bad to have KUT-WIJF put on your individual license plate.

In the Netherlands we pay taxes on everything and quite a lot. But luckily we live in a great country for a while! We have been so fattened by prosperity that we mainly have ‘issues’ in the areas of gas bubbles, allowances and Van Haga’s right to exist.

But as you will experience in the coming elections, things are going terribly for our country and the political parties will promise mountains of gold about how they can solve this.

Individual license plates

Tip: vote for the most boring party that makes the least interesting promise. you can’t be disappointed either. The big problem is of course that all solutions have to be paid for somewhere. So when the excise duty reduction and the minimum wage increase were hammered out, Rutte and Kaag protested quite a bit. It has to be paid for somewhere, of course.

That is why we do not understand why we cannot yet opt ​​for ‘vanity plates’ in the Netherlands. Individual license plates. With us, the plates are first registered in the Netherlands. An excellent system in itself, but a bit boring. You pay around 50 euros for a set of records. But that should be much higher if you can choose what you want.

It is a success in Belgium (also financially)

They have recently started doing it in Belgium and it produces nice albums for people who want something to read on the road. In addition, it generates a nice amount of money for the government. Initially, in Belgium you were allowed to choose freely in the permanent structure. So three letters and three numbers. Handy if you had a BMW 323, or a UAZ-452 or a DAF 750. Since 2014 it has really been completely open, there is only a maximum of 8 letters.

Sales had some ups and downs, because the government sometimes changed prices, it reported. Algemeen Dagblad. The rate of 1,000 euros is the sweet spot for personalized license plates. From 2010 to 2020, it generated an additional 57,971,000. Still a great stroke of luck. Then you have citizens who drive with ‘KUT-WIJF’ on their car, but they pay 1,000 euros for that.

