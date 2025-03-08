This corner of Zamora hides one of the largest glacier lakes in Europe

Spain has one of the largest glacier lakes in Europe. In the Lake Natural Park of Sanabria and Sierras Seguendera and Cabrera, in the province of Zamora, Lake Sanabria is located, which covers an area of ​​369 hectares, reaching a depth of up to 53 meters. Its origin dates back about 100,000 years ago, when a glacier of the upper pleistocene modeled the landscape, creating this unique environment.

Discover the ‘Spanish fjords’ of Salamanca and Zamora paths to do on foot or by bike through this natural park

With a length of 3 kilometers and a width of 1.5 kilometers, Lake Sanabria becomes not only the largest in Spain, but also one of the largest in Europe with glacier origin. In addition to its imposing size, the lake is famous by its surroundings, which include glacial circuses, morays and cannons that surround its entire perimeter. This ecosystem houses a variety of aquatic habitats, such as priests of emerging helophytes and macrophytes, which give rise to a rich biodiversity. Up to 300 species of phytoplankton and more than 80 macroinvertebrate taxa have been identified, highlighting the abundance of odonates and the presence of endangered species such as the Macromia Splendens.

The lake feeds mainly from the Tera River, which flows through its basin, and is surrounded by a series of wetlands and gaps that further enrich its ecosystem. On its shores, nature mixes with human activity. The beaches of Custa Llago and Viquiella, among others, are meeting points for bathroom lovers and fishing. In addition, the space offers a wide range of aquatic activities, such as diving, candle, Windsurf and the canoe, this last ideal to explore the orography of the lake and its surroundings of oak.

But its presence in turn covers the world of literature, being a source of inspiration for Miguel de Unamuno’s novel, San Manuel Bueno Mártir: When in 1930 the writer visited the place, he was fascinated by his beauty and even mentioned local legends, such as the town of Valverde de Lucena.

The main objective of its creation in 1978 was to preserve the unique morphology that quaternary glaciers modeled in their rocks, as well as protect the biodiversity from its flora and fauna and the purity of the waters of the only glacier lake in the Iberian Peninsula. In addition, it protects more than 20 lagoons that, after the Pyrenees, constitute the most relevant lagoon set of the peninsula. This geomorphological landscape is a living record that allows to study phenomena as glacierism, as far both in time and in space.

Hiking routes and a catamaran ride

One of the main tourist attractions of the Lake is the wind-slope catamaran Helios Cousteauwhich performs didactic tours while showing the bottom of the lake thanks to a underwater camera. In addition, the former Bouzas spa, which dates from the late nineteenth century, remains a testimony of the historical past of the area, with sulphurous waters that are poured into bathtubs.





The surroundings of the Natural Park is also possible to make hiking routes, such as that of the Sotillo waterfalls, perfect to perform on sunny days since the dense vegetation that surrounds this route, provides long stretches of shadow, making the walk fresh and bearable. However, the colors of the trees in autumn and spring flowers make this route in these stations really special. In addition, during the tour, they can be seen from local birds, insects and small to a flora that stands out for lush land, birch, walnut and chestnut soils.

The Fish Lagoon and the Laguna de las Mares are other of the best known routes. You can access them up by the town of San Martín de Castañeda from where you can stand in some viewpoints along the way to continue admiring the lake from above. The first stands out, which, with its large size, remains frozen for much of the winter, with snow covering its surroundings. Therefore, it is an excellent destination on these dates to practice skiing, sled and hiking with snow rackets, although it is important to point out that it does not have ski or signposted clues stations. It is possible to reach it by car taking a detour to San Martín de Castañeda, and after passing the town, the lagoon is about 5 km above. During the ascent, there are several viewpoints from where you can see the lake in its entirety.

There are other gaps that can be visited on hiking routes, such as the Laguna de Carros and La Laguna de Sotillo, in addition to several lagoons on the Cárdena and Picena del Fraile River Canyon Route: The Roya Lagoon (1,615 m), the Payón Lagoon (1,594 m), La Laguna de Mancas (1,695 m) and La Laguna del Table (1.702 m). You can also see reservoirs built on old lagoons, such as the Cárdena reservoir (1,566 m) and the Garandones reservoir (1,614 m). Although it is not near Lake Sanabria, the Sierra de Cabrera houses another beautiful lake, known as El Lake Truchillas, a protected natural space and surrounded by a mountain amphitheater.

A spectacular hiking route in Valencia that crosses a Roman aqueduct with 2,000 years of history



If you are looking for a more extensive visit, you can explore the towns near the park, such as Vigo, San Martín de Castañeda or Ribadelago. In San Martín de Castañeda, in addition to enjoying the views from various viewpoints of the lake, you can discover the Cistercian monastery, which reached its peak between the twelfth and thirteenth centuries and is currently listed as a historical-artistic monument.