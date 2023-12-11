If there was a rally heaven, it unfortunately gained an angel this year. Ken Block died after a snowmobile accident. Block leaves behind a lot of wonderful memories. For example, he fought an Impreza duel with Colin McRae during the 2006 X-Games. Ken Block won – thanks to a crash by McRae – with the Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS you see above.

Unfortunately, it is not the WRX STI with which Block made a jump of 52 meters, but still: this rally car is also impressive. The Impreza that is looking for a new owner dates from 2004. Two years after its construction, it visited Vermont SportsCar, which converted it into Block's rally car. There the car received better cooling, a new fuel pump, ECU and exhaust system.

Even more adjustments to Ken Block's Subaru Impreza

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine sends its unknown power to all four wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, both the front and rear axles have a limited slip differential, Öhlins shock absorbers, 15-inch wheels and a large skid plate at the front. The interior is as minimalist as possible with a funny sticker here and there. Despite the driving photos above, we cannot guarantee that the Impreza is street legal.

There are still some flaws that you should take into account. The car was previously declared a total loss due to extensive water damage. Driver Mark Fox still bought the car and restored it. He and co-driver Jake Blattner drove it until 2009. There are still some spots here and there that need to be repaired before you start driving rallies with it. If the new owner is even going to do that.

Ken Block's Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS is included Bring a Trailer under the hammer. The auction runs until December 20 and the highest bid when we post this message is $ 46,000, which is approximately 43,000 euros. Below you can watch the duel between Ken Block and Colin McRae with the Subaru Impreza – unfortunately in disappointing image quality.