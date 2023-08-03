This cool station wagon also has to do without offspring. And we didn’t even have a chance to pass up this car.

The number of cool cars is disappearing. Convertibles, coupes, sporty variants, hot hatches: it’s all a thing of the past. Instead, you all opt en masse for horizon pollution in the form of electrified crossovers. The fact that BMW Motorsport chooses an extra heavy X5 to celebrate 50 years of Motorsport, indicates that the consumer has completely lost its way.

But yes, blame those manufacturers. People who can buy new cars simply want to sit high and not brake for speed bumps. And luckily there are plenty of manufacturers who try something different every now and then, but unfortunately it still doesn’t catch on. That is the case with this cool station wagon, the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake.

We in the Netherlands have not even had the chance not to buy this car, because it is not delivered here. Not very strange in itself, because if it is not German & premium, then we ‘Ollanders are not interested in advance, unless there is a financial advantage to be gained.

Incidentally, it’s not just about the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, but the G70 in general. That’s a kind of 3 Series rival that probably cost almost as much to develop, but sells extremely much worse.

In Europe, the G70 is available in some markets, but only 96 units were sold last year. The arrival of the Shooting Brake provided a sales impulse. Only in percentages and not so much in absolute numbers. The counter for the G70 for January to April 2023 stands at 144 copies.

If this bothers you, there is a bit of good news. The model can simply sit out its cycle. This means that the car will receive another facelift and will remain available until 2025 in any case.

It’s cute: according to Genesis, there is another reason that the G70 is going out. According to the South Koreans, they were working on it. Because the car would come on the market after 2025, it became an all-electric car. This grew in size in all directions, so that the car would rub very close to the G80. He will then receive a successor.

If you live in the Netherlands and are disappointed that you will soon not be able to get a Genesis G70 from Germany, with the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Lexus ES, DS 9 and Jaguar XE there are still plenty of cool toppers that you can ignore on your shortlist if you are still looking for a Model Y, 3 Series or Enyaq go.

