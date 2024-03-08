Is this the start of Rivian's own Model Y moment? The shareholders certainly hope so. American EV brand Rivian has just unveiled the R2 and R3. The brand wants to cross over to Europe with these SUVs. In terms of size, they are a bit more suitable for our roads than the R1T and the price should also be a lot more reasonable.

Let's start with the Rivian R3, which is probably most interesting for the Netherlands and Belgium. Unfortunately, that is the car we have to wait the longest for, because it won't be available until 2027 at the earliest. In the US it should cost between 32,000 and 42,000 euros. In terms of size, you should think a bit of the Volvo EX30.

Minimalist interior of the Rivian R3

The Rivian R3 has all the interior features of an EV that is made to be as cheap as possible. The interior is as minimalist as possible and there are virtually no buttons. All functions are on the screen. The rear window that can be raised is great – and with a small car this can be quite useful if you have to transport a longer load.

The sportier R3X | Photo: © Rivian

With both the Rivian R3 and the R2 you will soon be able to choose from a large or small battery. The larger battery pack should reach about 480 kilometers. You can also choose for both cars whether you want one, two or three electric motors. The version with three motors (two on the rear axle, one at the front) goes from 0-100 in less than 3 seconds. The fast version of the R3 is called the R3X.

The Rivian R2 is slightly narrower and shorter than the Tesla Model Y, but slightly higher. This car must cost the equivalent of around 42,000 euros. The trunk in the nose of the R2 is said to be large enough for a carry-on suitcase and a backpack, or six shopping bags. You should be able to fit two hold luggage suitcases and a stroller in the back.

Photo: © Rivian

Photo: © Rivian

Photo: © Rivian

Photo: © Rivian

Photo: © Rivian

Photo: © Rivian

Photo: © Rivian

Photo: © Rivian







Roof tent with heated mattress

The R2's floor is completely flat when you fold down the rear and front seats, so you can put a mattress there and camp. For these adventurers there is even an option for a small kitchenette and even a super luxurious roof tent with a screen for watching movies and a heated mattress. Just like with the Fisker Ocean, the window in the trunk lid can be lowered.

It is not yet entirely clear when the Rivian R3 and R2 will come to the Netherlands. In general, American manufacturers can offer their cars cheaper in their own country, so it remains to be seen whether the price of the R2 and R3 in the Netherlands will also be as favorable. In any case, the R2 should appear in the US in 2026.