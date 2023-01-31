A cool retro Ford is nice, if the technology is a bit more modern.

It’s clear what they want: classic looks. Somehow that is a recurring theme. It reminds us of better times, probably. The problem is that an old-fashioned or classic car is hopeless. Yes, we call it character and that you learn to live with it, but cars that are 30 or 40 years old are nothing compared to the cars that are driving around.

Even the self-proclaimed purist doesn’t drive a 1930 MG TD every day. While everything that came after is patronizing luxury, comfort and safety. So what you want is modern technology in combination with classic looks. This is now possible with restomods. Then a company takes an old classic model and makes it a lot more modern.

But yes, that is like making Johan Derksen press officer for GroenLinks. You can cut his hair and shave his mustache, the bones reveal the nature of the animal. It’s the same with restomods. A restomod Range Rover really doesn’t drive as well as a new Range Rover.

Cool retro Ford

At GAP (Galpin Auto Sports) they did it the other way around. This is not a Range Rover, but a Ford Bronco. This car is also popular with restomoders. especially the copies of ICON are to die for. ICON’s products are old Broncos, but made better. In Galpin’s case, they took a new Bronco and made it look old.

That sounds a bit like modeling a Porsche 930 body on a Porsche 992. That can’t work right? Well, yes, actually! The green color actually comes from an old Land Cruiser, but it doesn’t look out of place. It is complemented by Wimbledon White, an off-white seen on the roof, decals and rims.

Steelies!

Those wheels are Detroit Steel brand 20 inch steelies. They are equipped with General Grabber tires that are excellent for off-road work. Even though most owners will mainly cross through a McDrive with this brilliant Bronco. Then it helps that there is a new screw set with which you can raise the car considerably. With a Fast Intentions exhaust you can also hear the engine even better. It provides 14 hp and 46 Nm extra.

No idea what this project costs. The big problem is not all modifications, but precisely to be able to get a Bronco. That is currently one of the most popular cars across the pond and they are sold for extortionate prices. Since Galpin too just a Ford dealer it is best to wait a while and knock again in a year (when the production is in order) for this great retro Bronco.

