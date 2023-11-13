The general public – quite wrongly – does not think MPVs are cool. Sales plummeted and that is why the Espace is now a much less spacious SUV. If there is one MPV that can convince the general public that passenger vans are cool, it is this new Volvo EM90. We just have some bad news for the Dutch and Belgians.

The Volvo EM90 is a new electric van for the Chinese market. So you’re not going to find the thing here. Quite a shame, because the steering wheel is on the right side and we are sure that no child would object to going on holiday in the back of this Volvo van. Certainly not considering the 15.6-inch roof screen on which the kids can play their YouTube videos.

Specifications Volvo EM90

Such a holiday trip should also be reasonably successful in terms of range: the range of the Volvo EM90 is 738 kilometers thanks to a 116 kWh battery. This range has been measured using the Chinese method, which is somewhat less strict than our WLTP. The MPV has one electric motor with 238 hp, good for a sensible 0-100 time of 8.3 seconds. As fast as a hot hatch from the nineties, that is.

Volvo likes to use the cliché that the interior is a living room on the road, but we dare to say that the inside is even a bit more luxurious. Do you have 21 Bowers & Wilkins speakers at home? Or noise cancellation? Volvo uses it for noise from the asphalt, but it would also be nice for people with loud neighbors. The whole thing is on air suspension.

The price of the Volvo EM90

The rear doors are sliding doors, which is always useful. Furthermore, the Thor Hammer headlights also suit the van very well and enthusiasts can exchange the 19-inch rims for a set of 20-inchers. The van is not cheap; Converted, it must cost at least 105,000 euros in China. Would you rather go for the Volvo EX90 for around 82,000 euros?