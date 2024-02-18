Most concept cars are smoothed out before production, and that does not always produce a better result. The Lexus LF-Ch is a perfect example of this.

There is always a car that is given the image of the eco knight car. We currently think that the Tesla Model 3 or Y is a good candidate for this, but cars like the Model S and Nissan Leaf have also long had a tree-hugging image. One of the first cars that could divide the entire Internet with its grass-eating image in the Internet age was of course the Toyota Prius.

Toyota Prius

There is of course not much wrong with the Prius, in fact: it is the car that has given hybrid technology a major boost. Toyota sold them in droves. The slightly unusual styling was due to the teardrop shape, which is a notoriously good shape for drag. It made the car a bit dull, which did not strengthen the image. In short, you only bought a Prius if you were an eco fanatic and not a car fanatic. There was a solution for that.

Lexus CT

If you knock on the door of the Toyota dealer next door, you can get one for a little more money Lexus CT 200h to buy. The basis and therefore the entire drivetrain of the Toyota Prius was placed in a fairly average hatchback carriage. It was part of the tree-hugging image that a Prius conveyed a green lifestyle, but the down-to-earth nature of the CT turned out to work quite well.

Sure, the Lexus also had hybrid badges, but otherwise it was just a kind of Golf from Lexus. And of course you get a slightly higher-quality interior than in a Prius. Under the hood is a 1.8 liter four-cylinder engine and the CT is a HEV, the total figure was 136 hp and 207 Nm. Funnily enough, in the CT's career, from 2010 to 2020 (2022 even in other markets!), that number has never been increased.

Lexus LF-Ch Concept

So the Lexus CT 200h was actually a slightly cooler Prius. Still, the CT is as tame as it gets. Again, it simply means that the CT is a great car, but we suddenly thought about which concept car the Lexus CT is based on. And then it turns out that Lexus has made the CT quite tame. Just look at the Lexus LF-Ch Concept.

The Lexus Future Compact hybrid (with small 'h', that was cool back then) represented exactly what the CT eventually became. With the GS, LS and RX, Lexus was already at the cradle of the popular hybrid car, but with the CT this idea really had to be brought to the masses. The LF-Ch was presented at the IAA Frankfurt in 2009. Look what a slick thing!

If you look at the wonderfully thick stance of the LF-Ch, you see a very finely drawn hatchback. The type of car where you want to install a nice big 250 hp four-cylinder turbo and stick an F logo on the back. What has happened to the LF-Ch is exactly what often happens with concept cars: the wheels are reduced in size, the lines are drawn slightly differently and the details become slightly more suitable for production. The special lines around the C-pillar, the front headlights and the chrome line above the grille remained. Clearly a lot of the LF-Ch has been incorporated into the CT, yet it went from hot hatchback to 'average premium Prius'. Somehow a shame.

GR Corolla

What seems to be completely different: the LF-Ch looks optically a bit lower and wider than the CT. The rear lights also look much more modern than what the CT ultimately received. In fact, the rear reminds us a lot of the Toyota GR Corolla. Could that be a coincidence? You almost think not.

Interior

The interior looks quite average. We would like to point out that in 2009 it was apparently a brilliant idea to integrate iPhones (apparently a 3GS, how ultra-modern!) in the headrests for the rear passengers.

Furthermore, the interior has been significantly overhauled for the CT. The floating center console merged brilliantly into a kind of tunnel, formed by a large aluminum piece that goes from the floor into the dashboard. Something that is very similar to how Peugeot does it nowadays and that is a compliment. The special shaped seats didn't really seem ready for production, but the rest of the cockpit did. The CT instead got a rather average Lexus cockpit, with a jumble of buttons and no real design solutions. Here too, the LF-Ch could have provided a little more inspiration.

Well, the somewhat average appearance that the CT ultimately got fits the drivetrain better, but we think that a car that looks like the Lexus LF-Ch could be a cool basis for a 300 hp hybrid hot hatch. However, as mentioned, Lexus never ventured to more than 136 hp for the CT and the only form of sportiness came later with the F-Sport package after the second facelift.

As mentioned, the CT is really a great car, a perfect Prius for down-to-earth people, but unfortunately it never became as cool as the LF-Ch. Maybe time for Lexus to borrow the basis of the GR Corolla and provide the LF-Ch with a successor.

