Dr. Reddy Labs gets approval for trial of Sputnik V On Saturday, Dr. Reddy Labs said that he has got approval for the Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V from the Drug Controller General of India. In the multi-renter randomized control trial, it will be seen how effective and safe the vaccine is. This vaccine has been prepared by the Gamalaya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Sputnik V is the first such vaccine in the world to be registered. Its Phase 3 trial is currently underway in Russia.

Why did Israel give Brilife the name of vaccine? Israel has named its covid vaccine Brilife. This vaccine has been prepared by the Israel Institute of Biological Research (IIBR). According to the director-general of IIBR, ‘Bri’ in Hebrew means health, ‘il’ means Israel and life. Phase 1 human trial of the vaccine will take place at two centers. There will be a trial on 100 people in the first phase. If proven safe, the vaccine will be trialled on 1,000 people in the second phase.

Work on vaccine delivery system continues: PM Modi Preparations for delivery of corona vaccine in India are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave this information while inaugurating the Grand Challenges Meetings 2020. He said that India is ahead in the development of Corona vaccine. He said that ‘we are not going to stop here. India is busy preparing a well-established vaccine delivery system. A special committee has been formed to streamline vaccine storage and its delivery in India. Apart from India, this committee is also monitoring the development vaccines around the world.

The domestic Corona vaccine will have to wait at least next year for its launch. Before that the Russian Kovid vaccine Sputnik V may be available in India. Provided he achieves regulatory clearance. Delhi-based Mankind Pharma has signed a deal with RDIF for marketing and distribution of Sputnik V in India. Although talk on how many doses have been made, it has not been cleared yet. Apart from Mankind, Dr. Reddy Laboratories has also partnered with RDIF for the same vaccine. 10 crore doses will be given to Dr. Reddy Labs. On the other hand, Israel has named its Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Brilife’. Its trial on humans will begin in the last weeks of October. Israel claimed in August that it had made a corona vaccine.