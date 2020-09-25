Highlights: CMS plans to appoint one thousand employees in the next two months

The company is also preparing to enter into cash recovery work.

A top official of the company informed about this

CMS Info Systems has tied up with many companies to collect cash and checks.

CMS, a leading cash management services provider, is planning to hire a thousand employees in the next two months. The company is also preparing to enter into cash recovery work for its partner banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions. A top official of the company informed about this. CMS Info Systems (CMS) has entered into cash and check collections with several companies including Mahindra Finance, L&T Finance and Hero Fincorp.

Anush Raghavan, senior vice president and head of CMS’s cash business unit, said the company has a presence in 98.3 percent of the districts with a network of 115,000 ATMs and retail outlets in the country. This gives the company an important position in the economy.

He said, “CMS has extended the services of NBFCs. We are now looking at travel, education, check collection for insurance industry, and cash collection for other industries, besides banking service at the door of the house for senior citizens. For this, we are considering to appoint one thousand people in the next two months. We will expand further in the current financial year and make additional appointments. ”