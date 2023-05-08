As a bonus, you get a healthy lesson about the value of family. Company Finance buzz is looking for someone who can do all for 1,100 dollars (about 1,000 euros). Fast & Furiouswant to watch movies. That includes the new one that will hit theaters this month. If you were already planning to run a marathon, this is easy money.

The reason? The website about finances is curious about the total amount that an insurance company should pay for all damages in the films. So during your twenty-hour filming session you have to note how many crashes there are, which cars are involved and how bad the damage is. With this information the website wants to write a funny article.

Is it a good deal?

Given the number of crashes and the fact that you will often have to pause the films, it is best to assume at least forty hours of work. This amounts to 25 euros per hour, which is about twice the minimum wage. There is also something deducted: you will receive $ 1,000 salary plus $ 100 for the expenses you incur (movie tickets, renting the movies, popcorn).

The only problem is that the job posting actually requires you to live in the United States. They don’t state that you necessarily have to be a US citizen. It would be irresponsible of us to point out the existence of a VPN, so we will not do that. Oh, and if you also count how many times in the ten films the word ‘family’ is said, you will receive a case of lager from us.