Lignin, that sounds like a tasty type of pasta. But it turns out to be a substance that is found in the cell walls of plants. Trees are 20 to 30 percent made up of the stuff – and apparently you can make parts for EV batteries with them too. The Northvolt company now wants to use the stuff from the trees to produce the anode in batteries for EVs.

The anode of a battery is the part where the current enters. The opposite is the cathode, where the current exits the battery. You don’t have to remember that, just that it is a lot more sustainable to make it part from a renewable source. So wood, in this case. In addition, the use of trees should ultimately also reduce costs.

Northvolt has only been around since 2016, but has already raised more than $55 billion from companies like BMW, Volkswagen and Volvo to make greener batteries. For the battery of trees, they will in turn enter into a partnership with Stora Enso, a company that owns one of the largest private forests in the world. So they can cut down and replant a lot there.