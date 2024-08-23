According to the criteria of

To work in the United States, it is necessary to have a document that allows you to do so legally, such as: an employment visa or a green cardand in many cases It is the companies that sponsor their workers. Through its official website, the site MyUSAJobs shared a ranking of the 200 companies that submitted the largest number of green card applications for their employees during 2024, and among them Ernst Young LLP accounting firm highlights.

According to the report, the company submitted 1,567 labor certifications for green cards from fiscal year 2020 to 2022occupying the Sixth place among all visa sponsorsThey also received 19 rejections for permanent residence cards during the same period.

In that regard, another highlight is that, amid the growing inflation in the US economy that has occurred over the past few years, the average salary for employees was increasing: in 2021 it was US$130,761, for the following year it increased to US$131,434 and In 2023 it was US$145,501.

Most of the employees who received green card sponsorship from the company held a master's degree.

It is important to highlight that The company has not currently opened vacancies to offer employment or sponsorship to work in the United States.despite having outstanding numbers.

The profile of employees with green cards in the company



From the data in the report it is clear that the Most of the employees who were sponsored by the company to receive their green card are originally from India (772), followed by workers from China (354); Canada (51); South Korea (30); Australia (28); Brazil (21); Philippines (17); Mexico (16); Vietnam (16); Nigeria (12); Singapore (12); and France (11).

On the other hand, 1,049 sponsored employees had a master’s degreewhile 485 held a bachelor’s degree, 17 had a doctorate, and 16 workers had no degrees.