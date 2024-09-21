Large multinational companies have the possibility of Support your employees in obtaining a green card. Although it is not a benefit available to everyone, it is an option to have the best international talent and, as an example of this, A major technology company has been supporting its workers for years in obtaining residency.

IBM is one of the companies that has processed the most H-1B visa applications before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), according to the portal My Visa Jobs.

Ranked 16th on the list of companies that most support their workers in obtaining residency, IBM also stands out for offering competitive salaries of around US$139,326 per year.

According to data from the portal, between fiscal year 2020 and 2022 alone, The tech giant has submitted more than 10,443 applications for residency, mainly for its employees from India, China, Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Israel, Nigeria and the Philippines.

The company has various offices throughout the United States.for example: in Atlanta, Georgia; in Dallas, Texas; in San Jose, California; in Austin, Texas; and in Phoenix, Arizona.

It should be noted that the site that provided such data only exposes the opportunities regarding obtaining a green card through employment, which means that the company is not necessarily in the process of recruiting.

Still, if you are interested in looking for a position at IBM you should know that most of their job offers to which it offers support to obtain residency include: Application Developer, Application Architect, Software Developer, Consultant, and Test Specialists.

IBM seeks out the best talent and helps them obtain a green card. Photo:IBM Share

To obtain a green card through employment through IBM you need higher education

It is important to note that Employees who receive support from IBM to obtain permanent residency in the United States have higher education, at least a bachelor’s degree, although others also have a master’s degree, doctorate, and other types of higher certifications.

In general terms, The company hires graduates of careers such as Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Applied Computer Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Administration, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering and Industrial Engineering.

Finally, it should be noted that according to the site My Visa Jobs, most Companies that offer the benefit of supporting their workers in obtaining a green card They are in the technology industry and include Google, Microsoft, Intel, Apple and Oracle.