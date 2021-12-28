Home page world

divide

These two factors create “super immunity” to Omikron. © Imago

Only people with a booster vaccination are adequately protected against Omikron. Or not? A study from Austria shows: These factors create “super immunity”.

Hamburg – Omikron is also spreading extremely quickly in Germany. The new virus variant seems to be even more contagious than the previously prevalent Delta variant. In view of Omikron’s infectiousness, the corona rules have been tightened again – especially because people who have been vaccinated are no longer adequately protected from infection. A study from Austria has now found that certain people may already have developed a “super immunity” against Omikron.



24hamburg.de * reveals here which two factors lead to “super immunity” against Omikron.

Fortunately, initial studies from South Africa suggest that the The course of the disease with Omikron is significantly milder* are – there is even talk of an 80 percent lower risk of hospitalization. *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.