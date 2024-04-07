Legendary Japanese game designer Kazunori Yamauchi is so intertwined with the impossibly authentic Gran Turismoseries that it is difficult to imagine that there was a time when he did not deal with micron-perfect copies of every R32 Skyline variant. Bizarrely, this was Yamauchi's last achievement before the first edition of 1997 G.T released on the PlayStation: the brightly colored cartoon game Motor Show Grand Prix 2. It's a bit like discovering that grandmaster Rembrandt started his artistic journey with sloppily sketched penises in a biology textbook.

Believe it or not, though Motor Show Grand Prix 2 certainly shows traces of that cherished Yamauchi magic. For a game that doesn't have to deal with the laws of physics at all, the handling manages to involve you surprisingly well in the action: the cars lean and deform when you throw them into a bend. It is far-fetched to say that you already have a group here Gran Turismo-DNA, but there is certainly more depth to it than the average fun kart racing game. Not that all that nuance matters when you keep getting pelted with fireballs from behind.

The special figures in Motor Show Grand Prix 2

As you might expect, the game contains some crazy characters. A few that stand out in our opinion: a team of mafia penguins, a pair of alien velociraptors called Raptor & Raptor – that will be confusing when they get the mail – and our personal favorite, an imposing chime robot called Bolbox. Don't grin so much.

Why isn't this game more famous and loved? Probably due to the complete lack of one split screen multiplayer mode, a cardinal sin for a cartoon racing game. If you come with two people Motor Show Grand Prix 2 wanted to play, you had to have two televisions, two consoles, and two copies of the game.