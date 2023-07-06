A Clio V6 with more than three tons on the clock that is factory new!

One of the most exciting cars to drive is the Renault Clio V6. It’s not like a Lamborghini Aventador that it suddenly starts to spin on a three-lane highway at 100 km / h, but you do have to be careful when you sit in front of it. The car has a very short wheelbase, wide track and a wonderful weight distribution. If you feel the butt coming on, you’re actually already too late.

On the one hand that is terrifying, on the other hand it is a car that ‘lives’ and has its own character. Perfect for a fun car. Most Clio V6s have therefore not run very many kilometers. It’s not really the car you grab if you have to drive 250 kilometers a day.

Clio V6 with three tons on the clock

But it is indeed possible. Those V6 engines from PSA and Renault are quite reliable. You can generate 230 hp better with a full-bodied 3.0 six-cylinder than a 1.6 turbo. In this case we found a copy with a lot of kilometers on the clock: 340,000 km!!!

Then you hope for a very low price and unfortunately, that is not possible. The owner really wants 45,000 euros for it. This makes it one of the most expensive cars with 3 tons or more on the clock.

We are almost inclined to say that the car is worth it, because the car is factory new. No, no spray can and brush from AliExpress, but just with fresh new parts. The real factory new, so to speak.

Everything new (and better)

For example, a new engine (with only 27,000 km) has been used, including a new transmission. The block has been completely rebuilt. A reinforced clutch and a new (better) timing belt have been installed, plus a new water pump. Tensioners, injectors, alternator, starter motor, multi belt are new and the air conditioning pump has been overhauled.

Furthermore, the subframes and the rear suspension have been blasted and powder coated. The front suspension comes from a V6 Trophy race car. The brake pliers and brake hoses have been replaced and the brake lines are now steel-braided to prevent fading.

The steering box has been overhauled and the wheel bearings have been replaced. Finally, the Clio V6 with more than three tons on the clock has a KW coilover kit that you can adjust yourself.

In short, the car has been more than well maintained in recent years. Interested? You can the ad check here!

