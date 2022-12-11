You know the phenomenon of barn finds. Now it’s time for cars found at the bottom of the deep blue ocean. Or yes, not really of course. Apparently confused visitors to the Gydnia Design Days thought this 1973 Porsche 911T had really been plucked from the bottom of the sea.

The truth is that it is a work of art by Polish artists Ada Zielinska and Rafal Dominik, in collaboration with Porsche. The theme of the fair was the ocean and climate change. The entire coral reef on the car is made from 3D printed parts and pieces of seashell. The air-cooled Porsche 911T was about to be fully restored.

The Porsche 911T with coral

“It was difficult to find someone who would let us do this with their car,” says Marek Sworowski, Marketing Director of Porsche Poland. ‘We went through our contacts who we knew wanted to restore their cars. When we found this 1973 911T, it seemed like the perfect choice. No matter how it was covered, everyone would recognize the traditional 911 shape.”

‘People are creating reefs with old cars and ships these days. We thought it would be interesting to use a 911 in the same way and to display it next to the sea itself,” says Zielinska.

It is not clear how long the Porsche 911T will have to be weighed down by the artificial coral. In any case, he can still look forward to that full restoration when his role as a piece of coral is over.