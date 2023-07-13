The recipe may look familiar to you, but that doesn’t make this dish any less tasty. This is the latest work from Florida-based Velocity Modern Classics. It is the body of an old first-generation Ford Mustang Fastback, but a modern Mustang is partly hidden under the classic coat. It’s not a one-off, you can order it this way.

VMC starts the process with a brand new chassis that provides ‘exceptional stability and handling’. The chassis consists of a multi-link suspension and an adjustable coilover. You can bet it rides and steers better than the old Ford Mustang Fastback did. You do need this check, because there is a 5.0-liter V8 from the latest generation Mustang under the hood.

Specifications of the old, new Ford Mustang Fastback

The power of 466 hp and the torque of 569 Nm goes to the rear wheels. So it is not the version that lies in the stronger Dark Horse. Customers can choose between a ten-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission. There should also be a custom-made stainless steel exhaust, so there is no lack of sound.

The old Mustang also reveals in the exterior that it is a restomod. There is a special paint, a vented hood, a lot of chrome and, of course, LED headlights. The wheels measure 17-inch and hide giant brake discs and four-piston calipers. Inside there is mountain leather, bucket seats and there are some chrome and brushed metal parts.

If you want an even faster, classic Mustang? Then VMC offers the so-called ‘Street Series’ package. In addition, you get a carbon fiber drive shaft, a better coilover set, larger wheels and racing stripes that alone provide an extra 100 hp. At least that’s what we heard recently. Nothing is known about the price yet, but it will cost a pretty penny.