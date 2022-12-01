And according to the 2022 report on the cost of living, published by the British magazine, on Thursday, “prices rose by an average of 8.1 percent on an annual basis, in local currency, in 172 major cities in the world, which is the largest increase recorded in at least 20 years.”

This increase reflects the impact of “the war in Ukraine and the ongoing restrictions related to the pandemic that disrupt supply chains,” and particularly affects “energy and food.”

New York and Singapore, the city-state at the top of the ranking for the eighth time in ten years, replaced Tel Aviv in Israel, which topped the ranking last year.

The dollar’s strength in recent months, as a safe haven in times of crisis, has pushed American cities to the top ranks of the rankings because this happens after prices are converted into the US currency.

Therefore, its rise automatically leads to lower prices outside the United States.

Thus, Los Angeles reached the fourth place and San Francisco the eighth.

Moscow and St. Petersburg saw prices soar and jump in the rankings, with the Russian capital reaching 37th under the impact of Western sanctions and a booming energy market that supports the ruble, The Economist said.

But most other European cities are retreating as the energy crisis and weak economies weigh on the euro and local currencies.

Thus, Paris lost 4 places to reach the ninth place, while Lyon fell 34 places to reach the 90th place.

The fastest price hike was in fuel, as happened in 2021, which rose by 22 percent in local currency amid higher oil prices but also electricity, food and basic materials.

On the other hand, prices for leisure activities remained moderate, reflecting weak demand as consumers focus their expenditures on basic commodities, according to The Economist, which is based on the results of a study it conducted between August 16 and September 16.