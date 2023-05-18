With a monstrous performance, bordering on perfection, Manchester City sinks Real Madrid and reaches the Champions League final, one step away from definitive consecration (Inter permitting…). We talk about it in the new episode of In the Box, our podcast on English football, where we make an initial analysis of the goal achieved by Guardiola’s team. And we ask ourselves: but this City, winner of four out of five editions of the Premier League (assuming this year’s success), if they also win the Champions League, will they be able to consider themselves the strongest English team ever? And speaking of City, without too much effort the Football Writers Association, the association of English sports journalists, voted Haaland as the best player of the season. We talk about it in this episode also analyzing the other players who have been voted. And finally, focus on Notts County, the oldest professional club in the world, the one that gave Juventus the black and white shirts at the beginning of the twentieth century, has returned to the Football League.