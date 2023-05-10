“They are the safest and fastest vehicles and will save the city money through reduced maintenance and fuel costs,” South Pasadena Police Chief Brian Solinsky told the police. Los Angeles Times. There, all police cars will be replaced by Teslas, for which two million dollars will be allocated. Next year, all police cars in the department must be electric.

For that $2 million, the city leases ten Model Ys and ten Model 3s. In fact, the city borrows the Teslas for a ton each. And that while the cars now cost less than half (and may even become cheaper if the price reductions continue). For this, the city will receive half a million in return from a body that is committed to reducing CO2 emissions in the region.

Special Teslas for the police

In addition, the police Teslas are not normal copies. The Y’s and 3’s get a turn from Unplugged Performance. You can know this party from, among other things, the Unplugged Model S Plaid, and from the crashed Model 3 on Pikes Peak. But with the latter they are less for sale, we think. In addition to Teslas, the city is also investing in chargers. There will be nine Level ll charging stations and one Level ll charger.

The current police cars that will be replaced by the Teslas will be auctioned. These include Ford Interceptors and a 2009 Dodge Charger. Who knows, you might be able to pick one up soon. Here you will find the various cars that once served with the South Pasadena Police Unit. It is not known which of these cars are still working and will be auctioned.