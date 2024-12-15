Located between the estuary and the sea, Pontevedra It has endless attractions that make it the best kept secret in Galicia. Less touristy than other neighboring destinations such as Santiago or Vigo, it too often goes unnoticed when we visit the wonderful Galician land. And although many tourists choose to enjoy its picturesque towns such as O Grove, Cangas or Combarro, Pontevedra also claims its place. And there is no shortage of reasons: a perfectly preserved pedestrian old town, numerous bridges and emblematic squares make this Galician destination an essential stop. During your stay you will discover a comfortable and quiet city, but also monumental and full of charm.

Through the old town and from square to square

Street in the old town of Pontevedra. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Entering its historic center is a pleasant surprise. Walking through its streets full of arcades you will see why Pontevedra is considered one of the best Galician cities to live in. It not only has one of the most beautiful and best preserved urban centersthe city also exudes a tranquility that cannot be found in other neighboring towns full of visitors.

Plaza de la Verdura, Pontevedra. Wikipedia.org Jmblanco74

The squares of Pontevedra are those that best define the city’s past. One of the most beautiful and photographed is the Plaza de la Leñasurrounded by medieval stone houses, is one of the best places to enjoy tapas and tasty Pontevedra cuisine. Another nice corner that we found on the walk through the historic center is the Vegetable Squarealso of medieval origin and rectangular in shape, owes its name to the market that was held there. The houses that surround it have arches and arcades where shops and lively tapas bars are located.

Plaza de la Peregrina and sanctuary of the Virgen de la Peregrina. Getty Images

The next stops will be Treuco Square (dedicated to the founder of the city), Plaza Méndez Núñez and the elegant Pilgrim’s Squarewhere the church of the same name with a scallop shell-shaped floor plan is located. As you can see, we could take a tour of Pontevedra simply enjoying its squares. All different, but also with something in common: each of these spaces become a walk through the history and gastronomy of the city.





Pontevedra, the city of 300 bridges

Old Roman bridge over the Lérez river. Getty Images/iStockphoto

In Pontevedra you won’t miss squares, but another thing they have plenty of is bridges. There are more than 300. And both the history and origin of this city are linked to the first one that was built: the Ponte Veteri, of Roman origin and from which the name Pontevedra comes. There are no remains of this construction, but it was located where the Burgo Bridgethe oldest in the city. We also have to highlight one that with its design has changed the urban landscape of Pontevedra: the avant-garde Suspenders Bridge which was inaugurated in 1995.

The Basilica of Santa María Maggiore

Main façade of the Basilica. Joaquin Ossorio-Castillo

Although Pontevedra does not have a Cathedral, it does have an imposing Basilica that is considered the main temple. Located in the old town, it stands on the site of a small Romanesque church that was demolished at the end of the 15th century. It is known as “the pearl of Galician art” and it combines late Gothic and Renaissance styles. The most striking element of the building is the Plateresque Facade, with magnificent ornamentation that is considered a masterpiece of the Renaissance.





The ruins of Santo Domingo

Ruins of the Gothic-style church and convent of Santo Domingo. Founded around 1282. City of Pontevedra, Galicia. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Declared a National Monument, this 13th century temple was the largest convent built by the Dominicans in Galicia and today houses the Provincial Museum of Pontevedra. The head of the church is preserved with five polygonal apses (a rarity in Galician Gothic) and a side wall with a small doorway and rose window. The set of medieval tombs that it houses inside is especially notable. You can visit it, but we also recommend that you don’t miss this medieval treasure at night, when it is illuminated.

