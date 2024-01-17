Yes, so there is a circuit that bans electric cars. Plug-in hybrids are also not welcome.

Electric driving naturally has many advantages. Go on holiday with your electric car once. Then you are charging on the Route Soleil with all those Model Y and Enyaq iV owners who are talking about all the advantages of electric driving. And you usually have more than half an hour to talk about it. An EV simply gives you that time that you don't have with a car with a combustion engine. That rapid refueling is of course very anti-social.

You'd think EVs would be welcome guests everywhere, but not in Anglesey. This is a circuit in Wales that you will undoubtedly know if you watch Chris Harris' videos or read Evo Magazine. It is a great course, located on the water. You already feel it coming, of course, but this circuit prohibits electric cars.

No track days for electric cars

Yes, you read that correctly. From 2024, it will no longer be allowed to participate in a track day with your electric car. Track days are extremely popular in Great Britain. Not only do many Brits have specific cars for that purpose, but they also don't hesitate to grab their own normal car and have some fun with it. This is now only allowed if it is not an electric car.

If you think it's hard clickbait: on the contrary! This is not just about electric cars, but all electrified vehicles! So you cannot take a hybrid or electric motorcycle onto the circuit. You can only bring a vehicle with only a combustion engine.

Why does this track ban EVs?

It is not clear what exactly is going on. The management simply reports succinctly that EVs are no longer allowed. Now, most electric cars or hybrids are not really suitable for better track work. Because of the heavy batteries, the weight is too high and, thanks to the low energy density, the batteries are also empty. So in itself it is a bit of a strange rule. You can also introduce a ban on gatherings in a parking lot in Antarctica, but it is not something that happens very often (or that it bothers you much).

The only reason we can think of is fire safety. Although a car with a combustion engine is much more likely to catch fire, extinguishing an EV is quite cumbersome. Perhaps that is why they want to avoid any risk on Anglesey.

