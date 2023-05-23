We wouldn’t have thought you crazy if you had said that Chrysler itself would one day throw the Hellcat V8 in a Pacifica. With the Durango Hellcat, the group proved that they are foolish enough for it. Unfortunately, the van never made the crossing from the local football club parking lot to the drag strip. And SpeedKore thinks that’s a shame.

To avoid disappointment: this Chrysler Pacifica does not really exist. Abimelec Design made a digital rendering of what would happen if the Pacifica Demon really existed and what would happen if SpeedKore were to violate it. The result is a Pacifica with a full carbon fiber body and over 1,500 horsepower.

The Pacifica with a V8 is called ‘Baba Yaga’

The ability comes from the ‘Lilith Package’, apparently named after the mother of all demons. Due to all carbon fiber additions, the Pacifica would weigh no less than 450 kilos less than before. The van itself has front or four-wheel drive, so we’re guessing that this Pacifica also has four-wheel drive. By the way, SpeedKore calls the car Baba Yaga – just like John Wick’s nickname.

And if there’s one company capable and foolish enough to actually do this, it’s SpeedKore. They previously built several Dodges with carbon fiber bodies. If your pockets are deep enough, they can probably mean something to you. Because admit it: this is just a bit more fun than ‘just leave on time’. Stock up on some puke bags…