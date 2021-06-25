Silvia Arellano

Mexico City / 06/24/2021 22:36:34

The deputy of Morena María de los Ángeles Huerta forgot to turn off her microphone during a virtual meeting of the First Labor Commission: Government, Constitutional Points and Justice, where it was heard: “this shit went on for hours, but I’m voting now.”

The deputies and senators were voting on the proposal of the federal Executive to integrate the Third Section of the Superior Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice, when the suffrage of Senator Mónica Fernández was interrupted.

“In just a minute friend … come in, come in … This shit lasted hours, but I’m voting, it’s the last thing… come in, come in, ”Huerta said during the virtual broadcast, But the legislator only turned off her camera and left the microphone on.

Senators like Damián Zepeda, Mónica Fernández, Israel Zamora, and even Deputy Josefina Salazar covered their mouths with one hand to be able to laugh; among others, They showed surprise at the expressions of Ángeles Huerta.

The chairman of the commission, Senator Martí Batres, responded: “French was understood very clearly,” pero Huerta continued with his personal affairs: “in two minutes and this is over.”

The session continued and in another vote, the deputy apologized arguing that she had left the oven on: “I offer an apology, the oven was on and excuse me (…)”

Legislators approved the suitability of Julio Sabines Chesterking for integrate the Third Section of the Superior Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice.

