Chinese cinema has exploded in popularity and quality in the last decade, like the rest of the entertainment sectors in the Asian giant, but there are some traditions that never die. We talk about that habit of “getting inspired” in renowned foreign works, often crossing the line that separates homage from plagiarism. And this time around, a Chinese sci-fi movie has employed a visual design that… well, it’s a blatant theft of Halo’s designs. So much so that not even Xbox has resisted joking with the matter.

As analyst Daniel Ahmad shares on Twitter, head of the Asian market at Niko Partners, the next major production of Chinese cinema is none other than ‘Unstoppable’ (Unstoppable, in Spanish), a film that has the Master Chief as the protagonist, or so his poster shows without any dissimulation. Well to be honest have flipped one of 343 Industries’ concept arts for you to face the opposite side, so you have some background work.

Obviously, the Xbox division in China has not hesitated to pronounce on the subject, although always in a joking tone: “Halo is not unstoppable. Halo Infinite will continue the story of the Master Chief this fall,” Ahmad translates in his personal account. We assume that some nuance of the joke will have been lost in translation, but it is understood where the shots go. Will Microsoft take legal action on this? Or will they prefer not to get into disputes, now that Xbox Series X and S have just debuted in China?

Whatever happens, we remind you that Halo Infinite continues to be dated to late 2021, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be delayed again: Phil Spencer manages a 3-4 week window for its release, though he won’t give the exact date until he’s 100% sure of the day. A game that will be included with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s service currently available for one euro for the first three months. And, also, a title that we saw in action again this month, with a look at the campaign and multiplayer at E3 2021.

