When talking about the smartphone market segment, what many initially think of is the Apple and Samsung brands, however, when looking for those that stand out for their portability and incredible power in video games, the manufacturing of gaming cell phones stands out, Given this, know the little-known Chinese cell phone that is an ideal option.

More powerful smartphones have allowed developers to create heavier applications, so if you want to enjoy a great gaming experience on your cell phone, gaming phones perfectly meet this requirement.

For this reason, one of the high-end smartphones that brings with it innovative and captivating engineering is the RedMagic 8 Pro, a gaming cell phone that stands out among premium cell phones such as Samsung and iPhone.

Red Magic It is a line of smartphone, it stands out as a gaming smartphone which you can use every day, even, it is said that compared to the latest launches on the market, such as Samsung and Applethe RedMagic 8 Pro, is known as the most powerful gaming cell phone in the world to date.

RedMagic 8 Pro features

Fast charging, large battery, very good pixel density, these and more features make the ZTE nubia Red Magic 8 Pro stand out, which is part of the new Red Magic 8 seriesa model that is powered by a processor.

⦿ Screen: 6.8″, 1116 x 2480 pixels

⦿ Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 3.2GHz

⦿ RAM: 8GB/12GB

⦿ Storage: 128GB/256GB

⦿ Expansion: without microSD

⦿ Camera: Triple, 50MP+8MP+2MP

⦿ Battery: 6000 mAh

⦿ OS: Android 13

⦿ Profile: 8.9mm

⦿ Weight: 228g

The Nubia Red Magic 8, It has a dual 3D ice level cooling system, which makes it unique in the industry, in addition, its combination of face, processor, storage and cameras makes it one of the favorite devices on the market.

In addition to its AMOLED screen, liquid and fan cooling system that optimizes energy use for more hours of video games, RedMagic 8 Pro stands out because you can purchase it on an online platform from $14,499 pesos.