The Chinese manufacturer OPPO has officially presented its new model, the OPPO Reno 12 PRO, a cell phone that is emerging as the ideal option for those looking for an alternative to the technology giants, Samsung and Apple. This device promises to be a strong competitor in the high-end smartphone market, standing out for its innovative design, performance and features.

From the first glance, the OPPO Reno 12 PRO impresses with its elegant and resistant design. With a straight quad-curve display and soft edges, the phone offers a premium feel to the touch. Its metallic edge adds extra robustness, while its super diamond structure anti-fall ensures exceptional resistance to drops and bumps. This combination of design and durability makes it a reliable choice for the most demanding users.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of the Reno 12 PRO, with a 2412×1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensures bright and sharp images. This visual quality is ideal for enjoying multimedia content such as series and movies. Additionally, eye protection certification helps reduce eye strain, improving users’ sleep quality.

Equipped with processor MediaTek 9200+ Star Speed ​​Edition, the OPPO Reno 12 PRO ensures smooth and efficient performance. Your memory 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage They allow you to run multiple applications simultaneously and store a large amount of data without worries. The 5000 mAh batterywith 80W fast charging, guarantees long life and minimal recharge times, adapting to intensive daily use.

The camera system Reno 12 PRO is another of its strong points. With three main lenses – a 50MP SLR wide-angle camera, a 50MP SLR portrait camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus and a 112-degree field of view – this device allows you to capture high-quality images in various conditions. 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom provide impressive versatility for mobile photography.

The OPPO Reno 12 PRO also includes innovations such as Super Wi-Fi 2.0 and a universal infrared remote control, which improve the connectivity and functionality of the device. Its robust design with metal edges and diamond structure positions it as a durable and resistant option, ideal for users looking for a phone with a long useful life.

The OPPO Reno 12 PRO not only offers performance that can rival that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but also provides a refined user experience with distinctive features. This new OPPO model stands out for its price, since it has a starting price of approximately 550 dollars, about $10,000 Mexican dollars.