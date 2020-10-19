It is still difficult for the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput to believe that he did not live in this world. Four months have passed since his death, but the emotions of the fans and their loved ones have been no less. While Sushant’s fans have been raising their voice for justice so far, a boy from Poland is in the news about Sushant. Actually, this boy from Poland has decided to hold a nine-day Navratri initiation in the hope of justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. At the beginning of Navratri, this boy had said that he was going to become Vegan (not using any animal product) for the entire 9 days during this period. Explaining the reason behind this, he had said that he was going to do this so that the truth of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death could be revealed soon. Not only this, it is being said that for the sake of Sushant, he is chanting Mahishasura Mardini Strotam along with worshiping Mother Durga. Sushant’s daughter-in-law Shweta Singh Kirti has also been tagged in a post about this. Before Navratri, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti paid tribute to her mother. She has shared an old post by Sushant Singh Rajput which has an unseen picture of her mother. Sushant has 2 pictures of his mother in this old post. Sharing this post, Shweta wrote, ‘Mother, on the eve of Navratri, I pray you for strength and knowledge. I am proud of the way you raised us. Let us begin Durga Puja by paying respects to our own mother. Hope this Navratri fills everyone with divine power. ‘