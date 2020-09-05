After his death, fans from all over the world are demanding justice for him. Her sister Shweta has got online global prayers. In which people from all over the world took part. Shweta has shared a video of a child from her Twitter account. The child’s profile shows that he is from Poland. He does not know how to speak Hindi but he is singing Sushant’s song.

Frontiers separated, feelings added

Has reshared the video, has captioned it, thanked you and written the hashtag, the borders separated and the emotions added. This child has paid tribute to Sushant. The child does not know Hindi but he sings Hindi songs. His Twitter account is handled by his father. This child has sung the song Lumbia Si Judaiye from Sushant’s film ‘Rabta’.

Fans from all over the world are demanding justice

Sushant’s fans are constantly campaigning to get him. Ever since his death, the CBI wanted him to seek a probe. It is difficult for him to believe that his favorite star can take a step like suicide. To provide justice to Sushant on social media, many fan pages have been created in which people from all over the world are connected.