It’s been three days since Resident Evil Village went on sale. The latest installment in the horror saga has enjoyed very positive reviews, placing it at a score of 84 on Metacritic. A lower note than that reached by some recent games in the saga, such as Resident Evil 7 or the Resident Evil 2 remake, but a great critical success after all.

The presence of unlocks after passing the game is common in the saga, such as some especially powerful unlockable weapons. In addition to this, as is customary in the saga, We present you a trick that allows you to obtain infinite ammunition in Resident Evil Village.

The duration of Resident Evil Village would be longer than that of Resident Evil 7 and 2 remake

In order to unlock infinite ammo on a specific weapon, You should have fully upgraded the weapon and unlocked all customizable parts of it. Most can be purchased, although some must be found during the game. Once this is done, the cheat can be purchased in the bonus content store, using CP points.

Nevertheless, If you want to avoid having to unlock all the upgrades for each weapon in which you wish to have infinite ammo, there is another possible trick. You can save to a different file, buy all the upgrades for a weapon, buy the infinite ammo cheat, and load the previous save file to buy the upgrades. In this way, you will have infinite ammunition and you will recover the resources invested in improving the weapon (although it will no longer be improved).

Hopefully this trick is interesting for you. For the clueless, we remind you that finally Resident Evil Re: Verse will be released this summer, instead of having come out with Resident Evil Village, as was the original plan.