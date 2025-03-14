Home cleaning is one of those tasks that you rarely want to do, but it shows (and much) when it is neglected. It is usual to think that to have a house always clean you need to invest a lot of time or money, but the truth is that intelligent cleaning devices have come to change this perception. The vacuum robotsin particular, They have gone from being a luxury to a practical solution and increasingly affordable.

These devices are not only responsible for sweeping the dust, but many also scrub and They access corners where it normally costs to arrive. In addition, some models include functions that were only available in the highest ranges a few years ago: intelligent mapping, detection of obstacles or motorway systems. So, if you are thinking of investing in one of these devices, it may be the perfect time to take the step.

Among the models that stand out for their value for money is the DREame D10 Plus Gen 2. A robot that offers mid-high-end benefits that includes a highway base so that you don’t have to do practically anything, and by Little more than 200 euros In Amazon.

A vacuum robot that is cleaned alone



This aspiring robot has a large 4 -liter dust bag guarantees up to 90 days of uninterrupted cleaning. Angela Montañez | DREame





Buy for 218 euros

He DREame D10 Plus Gen 2 It is one of those models that bet by facilitating the cleaning process at home. To its main scan and aspirate function is added that of scrubbingwhich makes the device a tool 2 into 1. This is useful if you seek to simplify daily cleaning without having to pass different devices on the ground.

One of its most interesting characteristics is The Highway Base. This means that the robot not only collects dust and dirt during its cleaning cycle, but also Download waste in a large capacity bag that can last weeks, or even monthsbefore needing a change. In practical terms, this minimizes maintenance and avoids frequent contact with dust, something to assess whether you are allergic or sensitive to mites.

Besides, includes different levels of suction power and scrubbing settings To adapt to different surfaces, from hard soils to carpets. This allows customizing cleaning according to the needs of each space, something that is easily managed from the Dreamehome app.





A practical model for the smart home



Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 integrates in a simple way in any connected home. Management through The app allows you to establish schedules, limit areas or configure different types of cleaning No need to be present. You can activate it while you are at work or adjust the route so that you do not bother if you are at home.

This type of automated solutions has a real impact on day to day. They facilitate the maintenance of a clean home without spending time or effort. In addition, although the vacuum robots with these benefits before had a high cost, are increasingly accessible.

In short, if you are looking for a way of reduce the time you spend clean Without giving up an impeccable soil, a robot like Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 can be an option to take into account.

