Once again, the infamous cancellation culture did its thing. On this occasion, the popular TV program suffered, The Office. During a recent marathon in Comedy Central, viewers realized that a particular episode had been removed from the rotation, just as it had previously with South Park and Seinfield.

The chapter in question is named ‘Diversity Day ‘, and it seems that the American chain considered it ‘politically incorrect’, which is why they decided to omit it during the broadcast of the series. This particular episode pokes fun at diversity and corporate culture, with various gestures that today could be considered racist and even offensive. To be frank, there have been chapters more offensive than this and they keep on airing.

As I was saying before, this is not the first time this type of controversy has occurred. The same happened with South Park when HBO Max acquired the rights to the show and they decided to skip five episodes in particular that poked fun at some religious figures. Same case with Disney + and The Simpsons, when several chapters were canceled for similar reasons.

Via: Newsweek