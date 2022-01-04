The kitten Cupid was lost and, unable to return home, decided to return to the man who always gave him a sweet

This is the wonderful story of the kitten Cupid, who some time ago ran away from his home to join his former neighbor’s. That day the cat had strayed too far and, unable to find his way home, he decided to go to another place that was familiar to him.

A girl named India Redman, lately he has had to face the biggest fear that can affect a human owner of a furry dog: that of losing sight of him and not finding him anywhere.

Immediately the girl has research started throughout the neighborhood and neighboring ones. She hung flyers and posted many photos of her kitty on the internet as well.

The hours and days passed and still no news of the cat. Then, suddenly, a lady contacted India and told her she saw the kitten near her home. India immediately reached the lady’s house, but Cupid was already there left again.

Despite the growing despair, the girl did not never thought of throwing in the towel. And luckily, since after a few hours he received a message on the internet.

A woman sent me a slightly blurry photo of this red cat loitering near her house and asked me to call her if that was Cupid.

Where had Cupid gone?

Immediately India has phoned to the woman and told her it was her cat.

The most surprising thing was that from Bournemouth, the kitten had come as far as Odstock, another town about 40 kilometers from his home. And, ironically, that town was the one he lived in until recently.

Most likely, the kitten got lost and never found its way home. So he decided to achieve a place which seemed to her the most familiar possible.

Seeing that there were other people in his old house, he then decided to visit hers kind ex neighbor. Just the one who gave him a treat every time he went out for a walk.