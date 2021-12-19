Aren’t cats loyal, faithful and cuddly like dogs? Whoever said this does not know felines. This is demonstrated by the sweet cat who helps his father look better every day, before go out on a big date or for an important meeting. The black cat on his shoulder makes sure everything is okay.

Photo source from YouTube video of Merayad

Merayad Ali is a beautiful young boy living in Germany. He is not alone, but he shares home and life with a very sweet cat named Zeytin, who also works as his personal personal shopper, as he always helps him settle down before going out.

Merayad Ali and Zeytin they spend a lot of time together. The cat is in love with him and the affection is mutual. And he’s also very jealous and possessive since living with him: he lived on the street, before his human dad’s brother found him in need of help and a home.

Merayad Ali did not want to share spaces with pets. And he didn’t even love cats that much. But when she met Zeytin and started taking care of him she changed her mind across the board. And he fell madly in love with the cat.

Zeytin definitely captured my heart. We are so close. I would do anything for her.

Photo source from YouTube video of Merayad

The cat helps his father to dress and comb his hair properly

The boy and the kitten spend a lot of time together and their bond is very strong. Zeytin always goes wherever daddy is, but when she has to go out she resigns herself to being alone. But first he makes sure he gives his all.

Photo source from YouTube video of Merayad

This gesture of love from Zeytin is very significant and demonstrates all the love, sometimes a little too jealous and possessive, of the pet.