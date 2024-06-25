Home page World

From: Dominik Grill

Press Split

The castle, one of the most famous in France, towers high above the Rhine plain. © Markus Gann via www.imago-images.de

Fantasy enthusiasts, history fans and people who love great views should keep this fortress on their list. It is considered one of the most important attractions in Alsace.

more on the subject This fortress in Alsace served as inspiration for “The Lord of the Rings”

Alsace – Castles and palaces that tower over medieval villages and heavily fortified towns are as much a part of Alsace as tarte flambée and sauerkraut. In many places, the region is clearly an ideal model for medieval fantasy. One castle in particular stands out. It has already been the setting for several films and is one of France’s most important attractions. BW24 reported, where the fortress is located and what the most successful fantasy films of all time have to do with it.

On the On this page, interested parties will find numerous other facts, news and information about Baden-Württemberg and its border regions.