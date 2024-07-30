Casio presents its WS-B1000 digital watch, which is designed for those who like to have a watch with a retro design but with new technologies.

The new Casio WS-B1000 watch is not considered a smartwatch but it includes a step tracker and Bluetooth connectivity to connect to your cell phone.

Casio WS-B1000 an affordable alternative to measure your steps

Its design is simple with a resin case and strap but it has a water resistance of 10 atmospheres, that is, it allows you to bathe or swim up to 100 meters underwater.

It has four buttons on the sides, while the backlit LCD screen displays the day, time and date. The small step indicator is located in the upper right corner.

If you want a more comprehensive view of your step tracking, you can link the WS-B1000 to the Casio mobile app on your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Bluetooth communication allows for automatic time correction and makes it easy to set the alarm, world time and other functions from the app. It is worth noting that step counts and stopwatch times measured on the watch can be transferred and viewed on the smartphone.

At the moment, the new Casio WS-B1000 is available in the website Casio’s watch is priced at less than 1,500 Mexican pesos. As for colors, it is available in white, black and blue.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.